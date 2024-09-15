Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Growing interest in agriculture among Zambales youth

September 14, 2024_ A growing number of students are choosing agriculture courses at President Ramon Magsaysay State University (PRMSU) in Botolan,...

Philippines: Growing interest in agriculture among Zambales youth
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ A growing number of students are choosing agriculture courses at President Ramon Magsaysay State University (PRMSU) in Botolan, Zambales, with 407 students enrolled in the Agriculture and Forestry program. This increase is seen as a positive sign for food security in the province, where about 45 percent of the population faces food insecurity. The growing youth participation is supported by government initiatives that aim to revive interest in agriculture, a declining sector. The source of this information is Sunday BusinessMirror. Agricultural education at PRMSU provides students with practical skills and job opportunities, both locally and internationally, contributing to a more sustainable future for agriculture in the Philippines.

