Philippines: Gucci Opens First Boutique in Cebu with a Touch of Italian Elegance

Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Gucci has officially opened its first boutique in Cebu City, inside the Nustar Resort and Casino, marking a major expansion for the luxury brand in the Philippines. This new store, the fourth in the country and the first outside of Metro Manila, spans 248 square meters and offers a wide range of collections, including ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear. The boutique design reflects Gucci's commitment to combining modern luxury and traditional craftsmanship, with interiors that recall historic Italian architecture. The boutique was designed with eco-friendly principles, in line with the brand's global sustainability initiatives, as reported by dailyguardian.com.ph. The opening of this store not only strengthens Gucci's presence in the Philippines, but also brings a piece of Italian culture and design to a new market.

in Evidenza