Philippines: Gucci opens its first boutique in Cebu City at Nustar Resort and Casino

August 20, 2024_ Gucci, the prestigious Italian fashion brand, has opened its first boutique in Cebu City, located inside the luxurious Nustar Resort and Casino. The new 248-square-meter space marks Gucci’s fourth store in the Philippines, offering a wide range of collections for men and women, including ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear. Featuring a modern and refined design, the boutique includes classic and sustainable elements, following the LEED guidelines for energy efficiency. The news was reported by preview.ph, highlighting Gucci’s importance in the Philippine fashion scene. The boutique not only enriches the luxury offering in Cebu, but also celebrates Italian elegance and craftsmanship, paying homage to the brand’s heritage.