Philippines: Gucci Opens New Cebu City Boutique With Italian Design Touch

August 15, 2024_ Gucci has opened a new boutique in Cebu City, marking the brand’s first store in the city and its fourth in the Philippines. Located inside the Nustar Resort and Casino, the 248-square-meter boutique offers a wide selection of fashion items for men and women, emphasizing Italian craftsmanship and design. The interior of the store features a clean design that highlights Gucci’s collections, with elements inspired by historic Italian architecture. The boutique is designed according to LEED guidelines to promote energy efficiency, reflecting Gucci’s commitment to green initiatives. The news was reported by tribune.net.ph. This new space not only celebrates the Italian brand, but also represents a major expansion of luxury fashion in the Philippines.