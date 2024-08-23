Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Gucci Opens New Cebu City Boutique With Italian Design Touch

August 22, 2024_ Gucci has opened a new boutique in Cebu City, Philippines, inside the Nustar Resort and Casino, extending its presence in the...

23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Gucci has opened a new boutique in Cebu City, Philippines, inside the Nustar Resort and Casino, extending its presence in the country. The store, which spans over 248 square meters, offers a wide selection of items for men and women, including ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, all featuring a design that celebrates Italian craftsmanship. The interior of the boutique has been designed to highlight Gucci's collections, with elements inspired by historic Italian buildings and a selection of pieces curated by Italian designers such as B&B and Cassina. The new opening is part of Gucci's commitment to eco-sustainability, following the LEED guidelines to promote energy efficiency, as reported by mindanaotimes.com.ph. This new space is not only an important addition to the retail landscape in the Philippines, but also highlights the influence and appreciation for Italian design around the world.

