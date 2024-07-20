Philippines: Guidelines for the use of AI in the 2025 elections

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
July 19, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to release guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in...

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
July 19, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to release guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting candidates for the 2025 national and local elections. Comelec Chairman George Garcia has highlighted that AI has both positive and negative impacts during the election campaign period. The guidelines are expected to be published in the second week of August and will also include regulating the use of influencers on social media. The Comelec will collaborate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue Service (BIR) to monitor the expenses of influencers hired by candidates. Panay News reports that influencers will have to declare the compensation received during the election campaign. Regulation aims to ensure transparency and compliance with tax laws.

