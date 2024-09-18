Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
Philippines: Harry Roque Considered a Fugitive from Justice

September 18, 2024_ Harry Roque, a former presidential spokesperson, has been labeled a “fugitive from justice” by the Quadcom committee of the...

Philippines: Harry Roque Considered a Fugitive from Justice
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Harry Roque, a former presidential spokesperson, has been labeled a “fugitive from justice” by the Quadcom committee of the Philippine House of Representatives after he ignored subpoenas and refused to submit requested documents. The committee issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged acts of disobedience and lying. Roque has announced his intention to challenge the committee’s decision by filing a petition with the Supreme Court, but committee members say he must first be arrested, Tempo reported. Roque is embroiled in an investigation into alleged ties to offshore gaming operators in the Philippines, a controversial industry that has drawn the attention of authorities.

