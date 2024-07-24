Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Heart Evangelista enchants at the GMA Gala with Italian haute couture

24 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ Heart Evangelista amazed again at the GMA Gala, wearing a haute couture dress by Giambattista Valli, a prestigious Italian brand. Her dress, featuring huge roses and pearl details, highlighted the elegance and creativity of Italian fashion. Over the years, Heart has chosen dresses from renowned fashion houses, including Schiaparelli, another Italian brand, demonstrating her love for the art of couture. The news is reported by pep.ph, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in Philippine celebrations. Heart Evangelista continues to be a style icon, bringing the charm of Italian haute couture to the heart of the Philippines.

Tag
another Italian brand alta moda haute couture fashion
