Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
Philippines: Heart Evangelista enchants in Milan during Fashion Week

September 18, 2024_ Heart Evangelista, a famous Filipino fashion icon, recently shared a video of her participation in Milan Fashion Week, Italy. In...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Heart Evangelista, a famous Filipino fashion icon, recently shared a video of her participation in Milan Fashion Week, Italy. In the video, the designer shows a welcome card signed by Kim Jones, artistic director of luxury fashion house Fendi, expressing her gratitude. Despite her absence from New York Fashion Week, Heart chose to be present in Milan, highlighting her connection to Italian fashion. The news was reported by kami.com.ph. Heart Evangelista is a prominent figure in the Philippines, known for her work as an actress, singer, and philanthropist, and continues to proudly represent Filipino culture in the international fashion scene.

Tag
fashion luxury fashion house Fendi fashion icon Italia
