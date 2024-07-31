Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Hidden arsenals of the New People's Army discovered in Negros Occidental

July 30, 2024_ Troops of the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army discovered buried weapons in Barangay Pinowayan, Don Salvador Benedicto,...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 30, 2024_ Troops of the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army discovered buried weapons in Barangay Pinowayan, Don Salvador Benedicto, on July 29, 2024. These weapons are believed to have been hidden by the remnants of the disbanded Northern Negros Front of the New Army of the People (NPA). The battalion continues operations to recover additional weapons and prevent their use for violence in the community. The battalion commander underlined the importance of citizens' cooperation in ensuring security in the region. The news was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. The 79th Battalion's operations aim to maintain peace and order in the province of Negros Occidental, one of the areas affected by conflicts between government forces and rebel groups.

