Philippines: Hontiveros Proposes Senate Investigation into Duterte's Drug War

Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
October 17, 2024_ Senator Risa Hontiveros has suggested that the Senate, through the Senate Committee as a whole, should conduct an investigation...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Senator Risa Hontiveros has suggested that the Senate, through the Senate Committee as a whole, should conduct an investigation into the Duterte administration’s drug war, rather than the Committee on Law and Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa. Hontiveros said an investigation open to all senators would encourage more witnesses to testify against past drug operations. Dela Rosa, a former national police chief, has announced a parallel investigation, but Hontiveros has raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest, The Manila Times reported. Hontiveros’ proposal is supported by other members of Congress, who are calling for an impartial and transparent investigation into allegations of extrajudicial killings linked to the anti-drug campaign.

