Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Philippines: House of Representatives prepares to ratify 2025 budget

04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives will resume its sessions on Monday, aiming to ratify the proposed P6.35 trillion-peso General Appropriations Act 2025. Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said the Senate is expected to approve the budget proposal soon, allowing a bicameral conference committee to finalize a unified version. Senate President Chiz Escudero confirmed that the budget will be given top priority, while legislative investigations will be put on the back burner, BusinessWorld reported. The House aims to complete the ratification before the Christmas recess on December 20, ensuring that the budget is ready for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s signature by year-end.

