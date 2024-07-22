Philippines: Houses damaged by storm in Iloilo City

July 21, 2024_ Strong winds and large waves caused by the southwest monsoon, intensified by tropical storm 'Carina', damaged several houses in the coastal area of Zone 5 in Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City. Affected residents were forced to evacuate to safer locations yesterday morning. Mayor Jerry Treñas called an emergency meeting with various city offices to address the situation. The city's risk management office is currently assessing the actual number of affected families. Panay News reports it. Authorities have issued warnings to monitor weather warnings and adequately prepare for further emergencies.