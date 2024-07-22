Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Houses damaged by storm in Iloilo City

July 21, 2024_ Strong winds and large waves caused by the southwest monsoon, intensified by tropical storm 'Carina', damaged several houses in the...

Philippines: Houses damaged by storm in Iloilo City
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ Strong winds and large waves caused by the southwest monsoon, intensified by tropical storm 'Carina', damaged several houses in the coastal area of Zone 5 in Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City. Affected residents were forced to evacuate to safer locations yesterday morning. Mayor Jerry Treñas called an emergency meeting with various city offices to address the situation. The city's risk management office is currently assessing the actual number of affected families. Panay News reports it. Authorities have issued warnings to monitor weather warnings and adequately prepare for further emergencies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
city's risk management office reports it Carina risk management
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza