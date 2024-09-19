Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Human trafficking charges against Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Philippines: Human trafficking charges against Bamban Mayor Alice Guo
19 settembre 2024
September 18, 2024_ The Philippine Department of Justice has filed human trafficking charges against Bamban Mayor Alice Guo in connection with a raid on an illegal Pogo hub in the city. The charges, which violate the Human Trafficking Act, were filed in the Pasig Regional Trial Court. Guo is accused along with her alleged business associates, including Huang Zhiyang, who is believed to be the leader of illegal Pogo operations in the country. The raid led to the arrest of hundreds of undocumented foreign workers, highlighting the gravity of the situation, The Philippine Star reported. Guo is currently being held at the Philippine National Police Detention Facility on corruption charges related to her Pogo activities.

in Evidenza