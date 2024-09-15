Philippines: Hunt for former presidential spokesman Harry Roque for document evasion

September 15, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives has labeled former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque a “fugitive” and launched a manhunt for his failure to submit required documents regarding his alleged connection to offshore gaming operators. The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now involved in the search for Roque, who has been ordered arrested for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Committee members urged Roque to come forward and cooperate, stressing that no one is above the law. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The House of Representatives, a legislative body in the Philippines, is seeking transparency and accountability regarding the serious allegations against Roque.