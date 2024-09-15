Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Hunt for former presidential spokesman Harry Roque for document evasion

September 15, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives has labeled former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque a “fugitive” and launched a...

Philippines: Hunt for former presidential spokesman Harry Roque for document evasion
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives has labeled former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque a “fugitive” and launched a manhunt for his failure to submit required documents regarding his alleged connection to offshore gaming operators. The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now involved in the search for Roque, who has been ordered arrested for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Committee members urged Roque to come forward and cooperate, stressing that no one is above the law. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The House of Representatives, a legislative body in the Philippines, is seeking transparency and accountability regarding the serious allegations against Roque.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by The Philippine Star regarding his alleged connection istidina who has been
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza