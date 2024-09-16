Philippines: ICC Seeks New Witnesses in Duterte's Drug War Inquiry

September 15, 2024_ The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking more witnesses in its investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs, legal assistant Maria Kristina Conti said. The ICC’s investigation into alleged crimes against humanity related to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign is ongoing and has already gathered key witnesses. Thousands of suspected drug dealers and users are estimated to have been killed in police operations under his administration. The Philippine government has said it will no longer cooperate with the ICC, but will not prevent the court from gathering information, Manila Standard reported. The ICC’s probe focuses on crimes committed between November 2011 and June 2016, including extrajudicial killings in Davao City, where Duterte was mayor before becoming president.