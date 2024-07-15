Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Iloilo City distributes free water to fight drought

July 14, 2024_ The Iloilo City government has distributed over 11 million liters of water free of charge to more than 100 barangays affected by...

Philippines: Iloilo City distributes free water to fight drought
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ The Iloilo City government has distributed over 11 million liters of water free of charge to more than 100 barangays affected by drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon. The initiative, called 'Oplan Bulig Tubig sa Syudad', brought relief to residents who faced severe water shortages. Mayor Jerry Treñas highlighted the importance of this measure to mitigate the impact of the dry season. Despite the recent rains, distribution continues to guarantee drinking water for all citizens. Panay News reports it. The city used more than 12.5 million pesos from the Quick Response Fund to support the operation.

