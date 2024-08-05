Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Iloilo City pledges to fight POGO-related illegal activities

August 04, 2024_ The Iloilo City City Council has passed a resolution to make the city free from Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and...

Philippines: Iloilo City pledges to fight POGO-related illegal activities
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 04, 2024_ The Iloilo City City Council has passed a resolution to make the city free from Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and other illegal businesses conducted by Chinese nationals and illegal immigrants. The resolution supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s blanket ban on POGOs, highlighting national concerns about issues such as unregulated gambling and human trafficking. The Council stated that issues related to POGOs and illegal immigrants are urgent and require significant measures to ensure community safety. The source of this news is Panay News. Local authorities are intensifying investigations into illicit activities, with particular attention to the presence of Chinese citizens involved in organized crimes in the metropolis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities citizens involved centro city
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza