Philippines: Iloilo City pledges to fight POGO-related illegal activities

August 04, 2024_ The Iloilo City City Council has passed a resolution to make the city free from Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and other illegal businesses conducted by Chinese nationals and illegal immigrants. The resolution supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s blanket ban on POGOs, highlighting national concerns about issues such as unregulated gambling and human trafficking. The Council stated that issues related to POGOs and illegal immigrants are urgent and require significant measures to ensure community safety. The source of this news is Panay News. Local authorities are intensifying investigations into illicit activities, with particular attention to the presence of Chinese citizens involved in organized crimes in the metropolis.