Philippines: ILOMOCA Celebrates Italian Art with Special Exhibition

October 26, 2024_ The Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) and the Embassy of Italy in the Philippines inaugurated the exhibition “Life in Art” to celebrate Museums and Galleries Month. The event features works curated by the Edwin V. Valencia Collection, along with works by Italian artists and themes inspired by Italian art. The works on display also include pieces by international artists that recall famous European masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s frescoes and Leonardo da Vinci’s murals. The exhibition was launched in the presence of important figures, including the Ambassador of Italy, Davide Giglio, and representatives of the Philippine-Italian Association. The news was reported by panaynews.net. This event highlights the importance of Italian culture in the Philippines and its impact on local contemporary art.