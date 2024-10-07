Philippines: 'Incognito' action takes place in Bari with a talented cast

October 6, 2024_ The Philippine action series 'Incognito' has filmed scenes in Bari, Italy, with a cast that includes well-known names such as Ian Veneracion and Richard Gutierrez. Director Lester Pimentel Ong praised the working conditions provided by ABS-CBN and the professionalism of the Italian team they worked with. During the filming, the cast had to follow a rigorous 12-hour work schedule, adhering to Italian regulations. Ong also highlighted the interest of the Italian stuntmen in learning Filipino action techniques, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations in the entertainment industry. The news was reported by philippines-times.com. This project represents an important step for Philippine cinema, aiming to compete internationally and promote Filipino culture to the world.