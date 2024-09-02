Philippines: 'Incognito' Cast Prepares to Film in Italy

September 01, 2024_ The cast of the Philippine series 'Incognito', starring Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, is preparing to fly to Italy to film some scenes. Before heading to Venice for the premiere of the film 'Phantosmia', the cast confirmed that part of the filming will take place in a suggestive Italian location, already visited in 2019. The news has sparked excitement among fans, as the project promises to bring a touch of Italian beauty to the series. The source of this information is abante.com.ph. Filming in Italy represents a unique opportunity to showcase Italian culture and landscapes to the Filipino audience, strengthening the ties between the two countries.