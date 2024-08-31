Philippines: Increase in cases of enforced disappearance under Marcos Jr.

August 30, 2024_ Human rights groups are reporting an increase in cases of enforced disappearance in the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took power in 2022. At least 14 people have been reported missing, with most of the abductions occurring in heavily militarized regions. Karapatan said these disappearances are a rapidly growing phenomenon and highlighted the government's lack of cooperation in resolving such cases. The source of this story is philstar.com. The Philippines was the first country in Asia to ban enforced disappearances with a 2012 law, but human rights groups say impunity continues to prevail.