Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Increase in cases of enforced disappearance under Marcos Jr.

August 30, 2024_ Human rights groups are reporting an increase in cases of enforced disappearance in the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took...

Philippines: Increase in cases of enforced disappearance under Marcos Jr.
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Human rights groups are reporting an increase in cases of enforced disappearance in the Philippines since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took power in 2022. At least 14 people have been reported missing, with most of the abductions occurring in heavily militarized regions. Karapatan said these disappearances are a rapidly growing phenomenon and highlighted the government's lack of cooperation in resolving such cases. The source of this story is philstar.com. The Philippines was the first country in Asia to ban enforced disappearances with a 2012 law, but human rights groups say impunity continues to prevail.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
are reporting an Increase reported missing reporting enforced disappearance
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza