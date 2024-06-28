Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Increase in leptospirosis cases with the onset of the rainy season

Philippines: Increase in leptospirosis cases with the onset of the rainy season
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) has reported an increase in leptospirosis cases in recent weeks with the onset of the rainy season. As of June 15, 878 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded, of which 84 were fatal. Between June 2 and 15, 83 new cases were reported, an increase from the 60 cases recorded between May 19 and June 1. All regions except the Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao have seen an increase in cases. Time of the Nation reports that leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by animals, often through the urine of infected rodents that contaminates flood water. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa advised avoiding contact with flood water and consulting a doctor for a preventative antibiotic prescription.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rainy season contaminates flood water Time of the Nation reports that leptospirosis stampa onset
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza