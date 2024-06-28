Philippines: Increase in leptospirosis cases with the onset of the rainy season

June 27, 2024_ The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) has reported an increase in leptospirosis cases in recent weeks with the onset of the rainy season. As of June 15, 878 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded, of which 84 were fatal. Between June 2 and 15, 83 new cases were reported, an increase from the 60 cases recorded between May 19 and June 1. All regions except the Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao have seen an increase in cases. Time of the Nation reports that leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by animals, often through the urine of infected rodents that contaminates flood water. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa advised avoiding contact with flood water and consulting a doctor for a preventative antibiotic prescription.