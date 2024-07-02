Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Increase in sulfur emissions from Kanlaon volcano

July 1, 2024_ The Kanlaon volcano, located in Negros Occidental, has emitted an average of 5,397 tons of sulfur dioxide in recent days, exceeding the...

02 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 1, 2024_ The Kanlaon volcano, located in Negros Occidental, has emitted an average of 5,397 tons of sulfur dioxide in recent days, exceeding the 4,000 tons recorded after the eruption on June 3. Mari Andylene Quintia, Phivolcs resident volcanologist at the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory, said the increased emissions could indicate movements of magma beneath the surface, potentially leading to further seismic activity. Phivolcs has maintained Alert Level 2, warning that the four kilometer permanent danger area must remain off-limits. The agency also reported that seismic activity continues with an average of 10 earthquakes per day. Watchmen Daily Journal reports that the volcano shows signs of unrest caused by hydrothermal processes and magmatic outgassing. Residents are advised to prepare for any hazards and avoid the danger zone.

