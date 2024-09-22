Philippines: Increased Chinese presence at Escoda Shoal after PCG return

September 22, 2024_ China has dispatched eight more maritime militia ships to Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea, following the return of the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua. According to experts, the Chinese presence in the area has increased, with several Coast Guard and militia ships sighted. The Philippine government has decided to withhold further details of its ships' movements to avoid Chinese retaliation. The situation in Escoda remains tense, with the Philippine government continuing to monitor activities in the area, the Philippine Sunday Inquirer reported. Escoda Shoal is a strategic point for the Philippines, located about 139 km from Palawan province, and is an important area of interest for maritime resources.