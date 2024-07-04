Philippines: Increased seismic activity of Kanlaon volcano

July 3, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported increased seismic activities at the Kanlaon volcano on Negros Island. A total of 90 volcanic earthquakes were recorded, most of them at a depth of 20 kilometers beneath the southeastern sector of the volcano. The earthquakes include five volcano-tectonic events caused by rock fracturing and 85 low-frequency events indicating the movement of volcanic fluids. Additionally, sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission from the volcano's crater has remained high, averaging 3,254 tons per day since June 3, 2024, reaching 5,083 tons per day yesterday. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. Magmatic activities beneath the volcano could be the cause of the current unrest, with an increase in volcanic earthquakes, high concentrations of volcanic gases and swelling of the volcano.