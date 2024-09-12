Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Increased Volcanic Activity at Kanlaon Volcano

Philippines: Increased Volcanic Activity at Kanlaon Volcano
12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Kanlaon volcano in the Philippines has emitted an average of 11,556 tons of sulfur dioxide per day, signaling a significant increase in gas emissions and a potential increase in volcanic activity. The volcano is currently classified as Alert Level 2 due to an ‘increase in activity’ following an explosive eruption on June 3, 2024. If volcanic activity continues to increase, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) plans to raise the alert level to 3. Residents in the surrounding areas have been advised to take precautions due to the presence of sulfur fumes. The news was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Local authorities are preparing contingency plans to deal with the evolving situation.

