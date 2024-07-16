Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Increased volcanic activity at Kanlaon

July 15, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has reported increased ground deformations at Kanlaon Volcano on...

July 15, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has reported increased ground deformations at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, warning of an increased likelihood of eruptive activity. Electronic Distance Meter (EDM) measurements have detected significant shortening of EDM lines on the volcano's southeastern slopes since June 18, 2024. Additionally, GPS and electronic tilt measurements indicate slow but steady inflation of the volcano since 2022, suggesting long-term pressurization. Alert Level 2 remains in place, indicating surface magmatic activity that could lead to explosive eruptions. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. The population is asked to avoid the four kilometer permanent danger zone and to take precautions in case of heavy rain.

