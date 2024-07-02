Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Independence celebration in Milan with 15,000 Filipinos

July 1, 2024_ About 15,000 overseas Filipino workers participated in the 'Sandiwa Fiesta Sa Europa' in Milan, Italy to conclude the commemoration of...

Philippines: Independence celebration in Milan with 15,000 Filipinos
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ About 15,000 overseas Filipino workers participated in the 'Sandiwa Fiesta Sa Europa' in Milan, Italy to conclude the commemoration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence. The event featured Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who urged Filipinos to show unity and love of country. Estrada reiterated the commitment of the Philippine government, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to peacefully resolve disputes in the West Philippine Sea. Consul General Elmer Cato praised the solidarity of Filipinos in Italy and Europe. Businessmirror.com.ph reports it. The event was organized by the Kalayaan 2024 Organizing Committee of the Bayanihan Council of Northern Italy and included various cultural and sports activities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event featured Senator Jinggoy Estrada Italia reports it overseas Filipino
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza