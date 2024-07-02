Philippines: Independence celebration in Milan with 15,000 Filipinos

July 1, 2024_ About 15,000 overseas Filipino workers participated in the 'Sandiwa Fiesta Sa Europa' in Milan, Italy to conclude the commemoration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence. The event featured Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who urged Filipinos to show unity and love of country. Estrada reiterated the commitment of the Philippine government, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to peacefully resolve disputes in the West Philippine Sea. Consul General Elmer Cato praised the solidarity of Filipinos in Italy and Europe. Businessmirror.com.ph reports it. The event was organized by the Kalayaan 2024 Organizing Committee of the Bayanihan Council of Northern Italy and included various cultural and sports activities.