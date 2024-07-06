Philippines: Inflation falls to 3.7% in June 2024

July 5, 2024_ Inflation in the Philippines fell to 3.7% in June 2024, from 3.9% in May, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). This figure is also lower than the inflation rate of 5.4% recorded in June 2023. The reduction was mainly influenced by the decline in the costs of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which went from 0.9% in May to 0.1%. on June. Transportation and food and accommodation services also contributed to the decrease in inflation. The Manila Standard reports it. However, food inflation has increased due to higher prices for vegetables and meat, with a significant increase for chicken and pork due to supply problems.