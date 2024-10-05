Philippines: Inflation falls to record low of 1.9% in September 2024

October 4, 2024_ Inflation in the Philippines fell to 1.9% in September 2024, the lowest level in 52 months. This is a notable decline from 3.3% in August 2024 and 6.1% in the same month a year earlier. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) attributed the decline to lower food and non-alcoholic beverage costs, as well as a decline in transportation costs. Average inflation in the first nine months of 2024 was 3.4%, within the government’s target of 2-4% for the year. This was reported by Manila Standard. The PSA also noted that rice prices declined significantly, contributing to this positive trend.