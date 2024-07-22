Philippines: Inflation remains the main national concern

July 21, 2024_ With the Marcos administration in its third year, controlling rising prices of basic commodities remains the top concern of most Filipinos, according to a new survey conducted by OCTA Research. The poll, taken from June 26 to July 1, found that 65% of respondents identified inflation as one of their three most pressing national concerns. This was almost unchanged from 66% in March 2024, but down from the record 73% in December 2023. Inflation was the only national concern selected by the majority of respondents, making it the most urgent across all geographical areas and socio-economic classes. The Philippine Star reports that other concerns include access to affordable food, rising wages and job creation. The survey also found that personal health was the top individual concern for 71% of respondents.