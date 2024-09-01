Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Initiative to Promote Women in STEM with SHESTEMS Scholarship Awards

September 01, 2024_ In the Philippines, where women make up only 30 percent of the STEM workforce, the SHESTEMS Scholarship Awards initiative was...

Philippines: Initiative to Promote Women in STEM with SHESTEMS Scholarship Awards
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ In the Philippines, where women make up only 30 percent of the STEM workforce, the SHESTEMS Scholarship Awards initiative was launched to support young women in this field. The project, part of the Her Legacy Project in partnership with the University of the Philippines, offers scholarships and leadership training programs to ten selected female students. The scholarships provide annual financial support of P120,000 until graduation, along with mentorship and networking opportunities. This initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in STEM and encourage women to become leaders in the field, as reported by rappler.com. The project is supported by Karen Davila, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Women Philippines, and represents a significant step towards gender equality in science and technology professions.

