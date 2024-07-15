Philippines: Intelligence sharing agreement concluded with the United States

July 14, 2024_ The Philippines and the United States have concluded negotiations on a crucial intelligence-sharing agreement, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The final text of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was approved at the end of June and now awaits final legal review. This agreement is crucial to addressing common concerns regarding China's aggression in the South China Sea. In the coming days, a US Department of Defense agency will conduct a security assessment of some Philippine military facilities. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The agreement also includes protocols for the protection of top-secret information and the transfer of technology.