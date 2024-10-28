Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: International Conference on Women, Peace and Security Begins

October 27, 2024_ Manila hosts today the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (ICWPS), which will bring together representatives...

Philippines: International Conference on Women, Peace and Security Begins
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Manila hosts today the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (ICWPS), which will bring together representatives from over 80 countries, national and local officials, and civil society partners. Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo stressed the importance of the conference for the country and the global community, highlighting the crucial role of women in peace and security processes. Manalo cited Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, the world’s first woman to sign a peace agreement, as an example of female leadership in peacekeeping missions. The conference aims to renew global commitment to putting women at the center of peacekeeping efforts, The Manila Times reported. The event also includes a forum on human security, organized by the Embassy of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, scheduled for October 29.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japan International Cooperation Agency global community peacekeeping missions peace keeping
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza