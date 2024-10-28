Philippines: International Conference on Women, Peace and Security Begins

October 27, 2024_ Manila hosts today the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (ICWPS), which will bring together representatives from over 80 countries, national and local officials, and civil society partners. Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo stressed the importance of the conference for the country and the global community, highlighting the crucial role of women in peace and security processes. Manalo cited Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, the world’s first woman to sign a peace agreement, as an example of female leadership in peacekeeping missions. The conference aims to renew global commitment to putting women at the center of peacekeeping efforts, The Manila Times reported. The event also includes a forum on human security, organized by the Embassy of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, scheduled for October 29.