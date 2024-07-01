Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Investigation into drug war deaths and Human Rights Commission budget cuts

June 30, 2024_ The Committee on Human Rights of the Philippine House of Representatives is conducting hearings into the thousands of deaths that...

Philippines: Investigation into drug war deaths and Human Rights Commission budget cuts
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
June 30, 2024_ The Committee on Human Rights of the Philippine House of Representatives is conducting hearings into the thousands of deaths that occurred during the Duterte administration's war on drugs. The Commission on Human Rights (CHR), established in 1987, has seen its 2024 budget reduced by one billion pesos compared to the original proposal. This reduction includes a 180 million peso cut to operating expenses, compromising the CHR's ability to operate in remote areas. Furthermore, funds for assistance to victims of human rights violations were reduced from 13 million to 3.8 million pesos. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. Reducing funding could significantly limit access to justice for victims of the war on drugs, who often belong to the poorest segments of the population.

