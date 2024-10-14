Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Investigation into high-profile killings during Duterte era

October 13, 2024_ The Philippine Department of Justice announced the opening of a preliminary investigation into high-profile killings that occurred...

14 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ The Philippine Department of Justice announced the opening of a preliminary investigation into high-profile killings that occurred during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. The investigation was requested by the House of Representatives Quad Committee, which is examining offshore gambling operations and extrajudicial killings related to the war on drugs. Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez said the investigation will begin once the committee's report and any complaints are received. The source of this news is Tempo, which emphasizes the importance of these revelations for the legal accountability of the officials involved. The investigation focuses on events that led to thousands of deaths, with estimates exceeding 30,000 victims, according to human rights organizations.

