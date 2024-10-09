Philippines: Isko Moreno Runs for Return as Manila Mayor

October 08, 2024_ Former Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso has filed his candidacy to regain the mayoral seat of the Philippine capital. Moreno, currently leading in the polls with 86% of the vote, has said he wants to restore Manila to its former glory and has chosen Chi Atienza as his running mate. The former mayor has also announced a vertical housing program if he wins. The source of this news is The Manila Times. Moreno, who previously served as mayor from 2019 to 2022, will face incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna, his former ally, in what promises to be an intense race.