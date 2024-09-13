Philippines: Italian training ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' visits Manila

September 12, 2024_ The Italian training ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' will arrive in Manila on Saturday, marking its 23rd stop on a world tour. Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Davide Giglio and officials from the Philippine Navy will welcome the ship's 400 cadets and crew members. After visiting Tokyo, the 'Amerigo Vespucci' will remain in Manila until Monday, before continuing its journey that will visit 36 ports in 32 countries. The ship's commander, Captain Gieseppe Lai, stressed the importance of the visit, highlighting the bond between Italy and the Philippines. The news was reported by manilatimes.net. The ship, which left the port of Genoa on July 1, 2023, carries with it Leonardo Da Vinci's motto: 'Not he who begins, but he who perseveres'.