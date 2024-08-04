Philippines: Italy allies for security in the South China Sea

03 August 2024_ Italy is developing a strategy for the Indo-Pacific, with the aim of strengthening alliances in the defense of sovereign rights in the South China Sea. The Philippine ambassador to Rome, Nathaniel "Neal" Imperial, attended an Italian Parliament hearing, underlining the importance of Italian support for respecting international law. Italy has already demonstrated its commitment, recognizing the 2016 Hague ruling and condemning China's aggressive actions against Philippine vessels. The news was reported by philstar.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the Philippines and Italy in a complex geopolitical context. Additionally, the Philippine Embassy in Italy is working to improve services for the Filipino community, which numbers over 160,000 members, and promote Filipino cuisine through a restaurant guide in Rome.