Philippines: Italy seeks Philippine support for Indo-Pacific strategy

July 31, 2024_ The Italian Parliament has requested assistance from the Philippines to better understand the situation in the South China Sea, as Rome develops its Indo-Pacific strategy. During a public hearing, the Philippine ambassador to Rome, Neal Imperial, highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation in this crucial region for international trade. The ambassador also proposed integrating the 2016 Arbitration Award into the Italian strategy as a tool to support the rule of law. The news was reported by businessmirror.com.ph, highlighting Italy's interest in closer cooperation with the Philippines, particularly in the defense and security sector. Italy, as a key player in the Indo-Pacific, aims to contribute to a rules-based order in the region.