Philippines: Janine Gutierrez Flies to Venice for Film Festival

August 29, 2024_ Filipino actress Janine Gutierrez will attend the prestigious Venice International Film Festival, where her film "Phantosmia" will be screened on September 2. Directed by Lav Diaz and starring veteran actor Ronnie Lazaro, the film explores the psychological condition of phantom scents, often linked to post-traumatic stress disorder. Gutierrez expressed her joy at this unique opportunity, stressing the importance of representing Philippine cinema internationally. The news was reported by panaynews.net. The Venice Film Festival, one of the oldest and most prestigious in the world, runs from August 28 to September 7, providing a platform for global cinema.