August 31, 2024_ Filipino actress Janine Gutierrez attends the 81st Venice International Film Festival to present her latest film, 'Phantosmia',...

Philippines: Janine Gutierrez Presents Her Film at the Venice Film Festival
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Filipino actress Janine Gutierrez attends the 81st Venice International Film Festival to present her latest film, 'Phantosmia', directed by renowned filmmaker Lav Diaz. The film, which explores the theme of olfactory hallucinations, will be screened on September 2, 2024, marking the second collaboration between Gutierrez and Diaz. During the festival, Janine shared her joy at the opportunity to represent Philippine cinema in such a prestigious setting, while enjoying the beauty of Venice aboard a 'vaporetto'. The news was reported by philippines-times.com, highlighting the importance of Philippine participation in international film events. 'Phantosmia' was shot in Quezon and reflects the richness of Philippine stories, helping to introduce the country's culture to the world.

