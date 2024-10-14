Philippines: Japan, Philippines Strengthen Cooperation Amid Regional Challenges

October 13, 2024_ New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru pledged greater cooperation with the Philippines during informal talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos. The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral relations amid growing regional security challenges, particularly over territorial disputes with China. They also discussed the early implementation of a defense deal, the Reciprocal Access Agreement, signed in July, the Japanese Foreign Ministry reported, according to United News. The Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago, and Japan, an East Asian economic powerhouse, are increasingly cooperating on defense and security initiatives.