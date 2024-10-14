Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Japan, Philippines Strengthen Cooperation Amid Regional Challenges

October 13, 2024_ New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru pledged greater cooperation with the Philippines during informal talks with Philippine...

Philippines: Japan, Philippines Strengthen Cooperation Amid Regional Challenges
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ New Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru pledged greater cooperation with the Philippines during informal talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos. The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral relations amid growing regional security challenges, particularly over territorial disputes with China. They also discussed the early implementation of a defense deal, the Reciprocal Access Agreement, signed in July, the Japanese Foreign Ministry reported, according to United News. The Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago, and Japan, an East Asian economic powerhouse, are increasingly cooperating on defense and security initiatives.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security initiatives security challenges Summit in Laos Association of South East Asian Nations
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza