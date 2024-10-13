Philippines: Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide 46th Anniversary Celebration in Luneta Park

October 12, 2024_ Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Luneta Park to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide (JIL). Participants came from different regions of the Philippines, including Cagayan and Quezon, and over 70 countries represented by delegates from JIL International Operations. The crowd filled every corner of the park, demonstrating the growth of the church founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, who has transformed millions of lives through faith. During the event, Bro. Eddie emphasized that Christ is the answer to all human needs, while Senator Joel Villanueva urged people to seek God for solutions to problems. The news was reported by the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. JIL is known for its commitment to spreading moral and spiritual values in the Philippines and around the world.