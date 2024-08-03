Philippines: Joint exercises between Vietnam and the Philippines in the South China Sea

August 2, 2024_ A Vietnamese coast guard vessel is on its way to the Philippines for joint exercises, marking the first such exchange between the two countries in conflict with Beijing over the South China Sea. The agreement to strengthen cooperation between coast guards was reached during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos' visit to Vietnam in January. The 2,400 ton ship CSB 8002 has left Vietnamese waters and will participate in exercises on search and rescue, prevention and fighting fires at sea. The news was reported by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense, highlighting the political importance of the event. The Philippines and Vietnam, both claimants to rights in the South China Sea, seek to maintain peace and stability in the region.