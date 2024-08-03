Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Joint exercises between Vietnam and the Philippines in the South China Sea

August 2, 2024_ A Vietnamese coast guard vessel is on its way to the Philippines for joint exercises, marking the first such exchange between the two...

Philippines: Joint exercises between Vietnam and the Philippines in the South China Sea
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 2, 2024_ A Vietnamese coast guard vessel is on its way to the Philippines for joint exercises, marking the first such exchange between the two countries in conflict with Beijing over the South China Sea. The agreement to strengthen cooperation between coast guards was reached during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos' visit to Vietnam in January. The 2,400 ton ship CSB 8002 has left Vietnamese waters and will participate in exercises on search and rescue, prevention and fighting fires at sea. The news was reported by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense, highlighting the political importance of the event. The Philippines and Vietnam, both claimants to rights in the South China Sea, seek to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
guard vessel joint exercises South China Sea Philippines in the South China Sea
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza