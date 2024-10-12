Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Joint 'Kamandag 08-24' Naval Exercises Coming Soon

October 11, 2024_ Marine forces from the Philippines, the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia will participate in...

Philippines: Joint 'Kamandag 08-24' Naval Exercises Coming Soon
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Marine forces from the Philippines, the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia will participate in the naval exercise ‘Kamandag 08-24’ from October 15 to 25. The exercise, which means ‘Comrades of the Sea Warriors’, will see the Philippine Marine Corps join the U.S. Marines as key participants. The exercises will take place in several training areas, including Manila and Cavite, and will include amphibious assault drills and humanitarian aid demonstrations. The source of this news is The Manila Times. The ‘Kamandag’ exercise is part of the activities planned by the Mutual Defense Board-Security Exchange Board, a body composed of security officials from the Philippines and the United States.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as key participants including Manila Stati Uniti d'America source of this news
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza