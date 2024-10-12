Philippines: Joint 'Kamandag 08-24' Naval Exercises Coming Soon

October 11, 2024_ Marine forces from the Philippines, the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia will participate in the naval exercise ‘Kamandag 08-24’ from October 15 to 25. The exercise, which means ‘Comrades of the Sea Warriors’, will see the Philippine Marine Corps join the U.S. Marines as key participants. The exercises will take place in several training areas, including Manila and Cavite, and will include amphibious assault drills and humanitarian aid demonstrations. The source of this news is The Manila Times. The ‘Kamandag’ exercise is part of the activities planned by the Mutual Defense Board-Security Exchange Board, a body composed of security officials from the Philippines and the United States.