Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Joint military exercises between Philippines and allies in South China Sea
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ The Philippines has launched joint military exercises with the United States and other allies, which will take place in several locations across the country, both at sea and on land. The exercises include anti-submarine exercises and night patrols in the South China Sea, in response to the increase in Chinese naval presence in the region. The exercises, which also involve Australian soldiers and other nations, aim to improve interoperability and collective defense capabilities. The activities will continue until November 8 and also include maritime security exercises. The news is reported by The Philippine Star. The exercises are part of a broader effort to ensure maritime security in the region, which has come under increasing pressure due to the Chinese naval presence.

