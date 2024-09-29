Philippines: Joint naval exercises in South China Sea

September 29, 2024_ The Philippines participated in one of the largest joint naval exercises ever, alongside Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, while China conducted naval and air exercises in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the exercise enhanced cooperation and interoperability between the militaries of the participating countries. Activities included communications exercises, naval maneuvers and replenishment-at-sea operations, all aimed at enhancing operational readiness. This event underscores the shared commitment to freedom of navigation and respect for maritime rights under international law, as reported by The Sunday Times. The exercises took place in the South China Sea, a strategically contested area, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the allied nations in the region.