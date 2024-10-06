Philippines: Jonvic Remulla in talks to become new Interior Secretary

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
October 5, 2024_ Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla is in talks to replace outgoing Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who is running for Senate. According to a report by One News, the official announcement is expected on Monday, coinciding with Abalos’ filing of candidacy. Remulla, who has already filed his candidacy for another term as governor, has not yet confirmed the rumors regarding his possible new post. If appointed, Remulla would be the second member of his family to serve in an executive role under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as his brother, Jesus Crispin Remulla, is currently the Justice Secretary. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The political situation in the Philippines is evolving, with several candidates gearing up for the upcoming elections.

